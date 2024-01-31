If you're a fan of cat cafes, maybe you should give pig cafes a try

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. One of my daughters loves cat cafes. You go to a storefront and you hang out with cats. Some grown-ups do this, too. Japan has an innovation. Customers can make reservations at pig cafes. You, too, can cuddle with miniature pigs, which, contrary to reputation, are potty trained and super clean. After all, in George Orwell's "Animal Farm," the pigs were the smart ones. Everyone was equal, but they were more equal than others. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

