Photos: Shooting in Kansas City after Chiefs' victory parade

Americans are, once again, expressing outrage over a mass shooting, this time at the end of a parade Wednesday honoring the 2024 Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

One person was killed and at least 21 others were injured in the attack outside Union Station in Kansas City, Mo.

Doctors and administrators at Children's Mercy, one of three Kansas City, Mo.-area hospitals where shooting victims were transported, said at a press conference that they treated 11 children. Nine of those children suffered gunshot wounds. Their ages ranged from 6 to 15.

Here is the scene:

Jamie Squire / Getty Images / Getty Images People take cover during a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images An injured person is aided near the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images / Getty Images Several people were shot and two people were detained after a rally celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images / Getty Images People leave the area following a shooting at Union Station.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images An injured person is helped near the Chiefs' victory parade.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People flee after shots were fired near the victory parade.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images / Getty Images People take cover during a shooting at Union Station.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images / Getty Images Law enforcement responds to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images / Getty Images Law enforcement and medical personnel respond to a shooting at Union Station.

Reed Hoffmann / AP / AP Emergency personnel (left) take a stretcher into Union Station.

Charlie Riedel / AP / AP The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate during their victory rally at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images / Getty Images Law enforcement and medical personnel respond to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl victory parade.

David Eulitt / Getty Images / Getty Images Members of law enforcement respond to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade.