Sunday Puzzle: A puzzle for the guest Puzzlemaster, (G)reg (P)liska

On-air challenge: A few weeks ago, Greg Pliska did a tribute puzzle to me in which every answer was a familiar two-word phrase or name with the initials W.S. So I want to return the favor. Every answer today is a familiar two-word phrase or name with the initials G.P.

For example, if I said, "Quarry that's the source of road material." You would say GRAVEL PIT.

What you step on to make a car go faster An annual auto race with a French name A family doctor Someone who provides instructions on the links Writing material that you might draw a chart on A noted political opinion survey An actor who co-starred with Ingrid Bergman in Alfred Hitchcock's "Spellbound" Tiny bumps on the skin when you're cold or afraid



Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Steve Baggish of Arlington, Massachusetts.

Think of a nine-letter word naming a kind of tool that is mentioned in the Bible. Remove the second and sixth letters and the remaining letters can be rearranged to spell two new words that are included in a well known biblical passage and are related to the area in which the tool is used. What are the three words?

Challenge answer: Plowshare, reap, and sow

Winner: Scott Manas of Miami, Florida

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Bruce DeViller, of Brookfield, Ill. Think of a popular online service. Change the first letter to a Y and rearrange the result to get what this service provides. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, April 18th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

