Clear clutter with these spring cleaning tips from a professional organizer

Whether you’re switching to a spring wardrobe, finally clearing out the pantry, or just have a mountain of unopened mail to clear through, decluttering might seem like a never-ending cycle.

But it doesn’t have to be.

To help curb your overstuffed spaces, Lake Effect’s Xcaret Nuñez spoke with Tamara Starr, a professional organizer and owner of Sweet Simplicity, about how to keep your home clutter-free this spring cleaning season.

Start with organizing the small stuff

Starr says figuring out what you want to get done and decluttering the small stuff, like a drawer or shelf, is the first step.

“It doesn't have to be as hard as you think it's going to be — don't think that you have to plan the whole weekend or take off from work," she says. “As long as you're [decluttering] regularly, 15 minutes a day — [for instance,] you put the food in the oven and then clean out the junk drawer. Just be consistent with it … and once you've decluttered, those little spots, then do the whole kitchen.”

Starr says starting the decluttering process is as simple as walking throughout the house to pick up any grocery bags and delivery boxes and recycling them. The next step can be cleaning up any misplaced miscellaneous items and putting them back where they’re supposed to go — like putting a tool back in the garage or a bag of chips back in the pantry.

“Once you get in the swing of it, or those things have been done, the next time you come back then you can gradually get to the harder things,” she says.

Think about what you want to achieve

Starr says there’s no “right” space to start decluttering and organizing — she recommends starting with a room or area that feels right to you.

“Every single morning, you might start your day off frustrated that your bathroom vanity is just a mess, you can't find your things — that's what's starting off your day and getting you off to work,” she says. "I want to know what's bothering you the most, and let's start there.”

Starting with what you find is the messiest area and completing that project, will likely have you feeling accomplished and motivated to move on to the next decluttering project, Starr says.

The container method

If you’re looking to downsize, Starr says the container method is a great go-to practice. Using a container to store your items helps limit how much you can keep.

“It can be a tote bag, a shelf, it can be a drawer, a closet, or a room… If your baking supplies are spilling out, have that one cabinet that's just baking supplies,” Starr says.

Another way to help keep you motivated is by tracking your process by taking before and after photos. Starr also says that taking photos of mementos that you don’t need anymore, like “children's artwork, or a baptismal dress for a child that's in their 30s,” can help you downsize.

Get into a routine

Starr says getting into a routine makes keeping things clean and organized less stressful. Daily tasks might include keeping countertops clear of clutter or putting things back in their respective space.

“Flat surfaces are easy to become dumping grounds to pile up all the mail, the kids stuff, just walking in the door and dropping packages,” she says. “Let that be a great way to get started — making sure that you maintain your flat surfaces like the vanity in the bathroom or the tables in the living room.”

Starr says consistency is key to maintaining a clutter-free home.

“One of my all-time favorite comments that I get from people that I worked with in the past is that they love being able to shop in their house,” she says. “They know exactly where to find things [in their house].”

Learn more organizational tips by visiting one of Starr’s presentations on decluttering homes through Milwaukee Recreation.