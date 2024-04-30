© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Milwaukee Music Roundup: Diamond Life, Lavish Waste, Rum Revere, Lauryl Sulfate & Her Ladies Of Leisure

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers
Published April 30, 2024 at 3:39 PM CDT
With summer just over the horizon, many Milwaukeeans are looking forward to a season full of festivals, food, and, of course, live music — especially Milwaukeean Matt Wild.

Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record, and every month, he creates a list of some of the best new releases from local musicians called the Milwaukee Music Roundup. He joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to share a few of those songs.

Here is this month's list:

1. I Can't Believe It! by Diamond Life

2. No Joke Mama by Lavish Waste

3. Bee by Rum Revere

4. I'm Your Man by Lauryl Sulfate & Her Ladies Of Leisure
WUWMMilwaukee RecordLake Effectmusic
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
