Milwaukee Music Roundup: Diamond Life, Lavish Waste, Rum Revere, Lauryl Sulfate & Her Ladies Of Leisure
With summer just over the horizon, many Milwaukeeans are looking forward to a season full of festivals, food, and, of course, live music — especially Milwaukeean Matt Wild.
Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record, and every month, he creates a list of some of the best new releases from local musicians called the Milwaukee Music Roundup. He joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to share a few of those songs.
Here is this month's list:
1. I Can't Believe It! by Diamond Life
2. No Joke Mama by Lavish Waste
3. Bee by Rum Revere
4. I'm Your Man by Lauryl Sulfate & Her Ladies Of Leisure