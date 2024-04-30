Milwaukee Music Roundup: Diamond Life, Lavish Waste, Rum Revere, Lauryl Sulfate & Her Ladies Of Leisure

With summer just over the horizon, many Milwaukeeans are looking forward to a season full of festivals, food, and, of course, live music — especially Milwaukeean Matt Wild.

Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record, and every month, he creates a list of some of the best new releases from local musicians called the Milwaukee Music Roundup. He joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to share a few of those songs.

Here is this month's list:

1. I Can't Believe It! by Diamond Life

<a href="https://diamondlife.bandcamp.com/album/neon-dreams" data-cms-ai="0">Neon Dreams by Diamond Life</a>

2. No Joke Mama by Lavish Waste

<a href="https://lavishwaste.bandcamp.com/album/electric-beach" data-cms-ai="0">Electric Beach by Lavish Waste</a>

3. Bee by Rum Revere

<a href="https://rumrevere.bandcamp.com/album/scrimagundi" data-cms-ai="0">Scrimagundi by Rum Revere</a>

4. I'm Your Man by Lauryl Sulfate & Her Ladies Of Leisure