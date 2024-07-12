Meet the candidates for Wisconsin Assembly District 12

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 13 and in the general election Nov. 5, 2024.

This the first election under newly-competitive district maps.

The candidate in each political party to receive the most votes Aug. 13 will advance to the November election.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 Senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature as been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court last year, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful competitive districts.

In the Senate, only half of the seats are up for election, which means Republicans are likely to hold a majority in that chamber for the next two years at least. But Democrats are still working to flip some of the seats.

Assembly District 12

Assembly District 12 covers the far north of the city of Milwaukee, as well as part of northern Wauwatosa and western Brown Deer.

Screenshot / Wisconsin State Legislature Map of Assembly District 12

The district is currently represented by Democrat LaKeshia Myers, who is now running for a Senate seat.

There are four Democrats and one Independent running for the position. The Democrat who receives the most votes in the Aug. 13 primary will advance to the general election, with the Independent candidate also on the ballot, on Nov. 5.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the District 12 candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

Campaign photo Brandon Williford

Brandon Willford (Democrat)

What motivated you to run for this office?

I am a long-time resident of the far northwest side of Milwaukee. My family and friends are here. I am proud to call the district my home. I believe that I know many of the issues that matter most to the residents of the district and as State Representative I am dedicated to working with residents to find meaningful solutions to their concerns.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

Residents on the far northwest side of Milwaukee are concerned about access to healthcare and having a quality education for their children.

As state representative, I plan to work with my colleagues to expand Medicaid within the state of Wisconsin. I will also work to implement bills that ensures the accessibility and affordability of healthcare within the state of Wisconsin.

I want to see the state legislature properly fund our school districts across the state of Wisconsin. No longer should we see our property taxes rise due to our schools going to referendum.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term? I believe I will be able to measure my success based on my ability to work with others in Madison to get things done. I would love to pass a bill within my first term and see Medicaid Expansion.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

I am a dedicated community organizer who has devoted my entire adult life to serving our community. Over the years, I have actively participated in political campaigns, established an organization, and I am a professional organizer advocating for healthcare and climate justice in Wisconsin.

My commitment lies in identifying local issues and collaborating with fellow community members to find meaningful solutions.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.

Senator Chris Larson, Alderwoman Laressa Taylor, Wisconsin Muslim Civic Alliance.

Brandon Willford's campaign website

Candidate Facebook page Decorah Gordon

Decorah Gordon (Democrat)

What motivated you to run for this office?

I was motivated to run for State Assembly for many reasons. As a woman, person of color, parent to public school student and alumni, a union member, worker, voter, future retiree and more… Eventually, it is time to come to the table.

I’ve been an advocate and organizer in the Labor Movement for years now and it is time that we have someone willing to do the work on behalf of and with the people! We need a law maker with the ability to educate and show up. Activate the community so that our votes will begin to work for us.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

I am hearing concerns mostly about wages, the workforce, our youth and the criminal justice system. My response is to continue advocating for a higher minimum wage, a prevailing wage, project labor agreements, mental health services, satisfying the educational needs of our children and more. We need a permanent solution; not a temporary repair.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

I would like to see everything that has been taken from the people of this state restored. Voter suppression removed. Workers and their safety taken seriously. Mental Health and women’s rights a priority. Housing and education affordable. Success would also be medical coverage for all. Our retirees and veterans living a life of dignity and respect after serving for decades. Lastly, success would be working to remove food deserts in our communities. Let’s rebuild a state that works for all people!

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

I am a working class woman who has sat on the other side of the table and shoulder to shoulder with the community for over a decade now. I believe in building a relationship with the community to not only talk about my concerns but the concerns of the community. I want to see them through as well as our community working for us again. This is my first time stepping in this realm but it’s only to advocate at a higher level with the people!

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.

United Auto Workers & Amalgamated Transit Union, others pending

Decorah Gordan's campaign website

Russell Goodwin

Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr. (Democrat)

What motivated you to run for this office?

I am motivated to continue the impactful work of LaKeshia Myers. With experience in the public and private sectors, as a business owner, community leader, and former Milwaukee County Supervisor, I am committed to bridging the gap between Milwaukee and Madison. Believing that Milwaukee's success is vital for Wisconsin's prosperity, I am dedicated to driving progress and positive change for all District 12 residents.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

If elected, I plan to address key concerns raised by constituents through community collaboration and transparency. Prioritizing issues such as reckless driving, crime, fully funding and investing into Milwaukee Public Schools, housing challenges, mental health, and bringing in more family-sustaining jobs with union support, I aim to drive positive change and enhance the well-being of all residents. Success in these efforts will be achieved through strategic partnerships and collective action in our community.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

Success at the end of my term in Wisconsin State Assembly District 12 would be marked by tangible improvements: reduced reckless driving incidents, crime rates, and enhanced funding for fully staffed Milwaukee Public Schools. Progress in addressing homelessness, rental affordability, bolstering mental health support, and safety for children are paramount. Success includes attracting more family-sustaining jobs through community collaboration, transparency, and strategic partnerships for positive change.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

My public and private sector experience sets me apart in this race. Renowned for my negotiation skills, I am well-equipped to drive impactful change. Committed to enhancing Milwaukee's safety, public education, and economic strength, I will work diligently to transform it into a thriving economic hub. My goal is to create a community where families feel safe and the quality of life is significantly improved.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.

My campaign has received the candidate distinction from Moms Demand Action Gun Sense.

Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr.'s campaign website

Candidate Facebook page Deanna Alexander

Deanna Alexander (Independent)

Deanna Alexander did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from her campaign website.

Alexander has served on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors from 2012-2020 and 2022 to the present. She won reelection to the board in April. She has worked as a village administrator and treasurer.

Alexander says she is running as an Independent to give voters more choices.

"While I dabbled in a bit of political party politics years ago, I have found independence to be a core part of who I am and how I lead, and equally important to voters who may not necessarily always vote for just one party or who may desire more," Alexander says on her website.

In her Milwaukee County Board biography, Alexander says she grew up with an incarcerated parent and family members with addiction issues.

"Her family often had to struggle to make ends meet and she knows what it is like to lose a source of income and get tangled in bureaucracy trying figure out complex public support systems. She thrives on helping people figure out the best way to work with government or to make government work for them. In her personal life she has adopted through foster care, is a dog-mom, hits the gym near daily, and loves traveling."

Deanna Alexander's campaign website

Katrina Morrison

Katrina Blossom Morrison (Democrat)

What motivated you to run for this office?

Growing up, I have always had a passion for public service watching both of my parents be public servants for the city of Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin. When I was accepted into the University of Wisconsin-Madison, I explored this passion by becoming President of the Black Student Union. After interning and working in the legislature along with being accepted into the law school, I have gained so many skills that will allow me to take my passion of public service to the next level. My district needs a representative that will hear the concerns of the constituents and act on them.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

Most of the concerns I hear from constituents are how the infrastructure in this district needs to be improved and how more efforts need to be into education. I intend to address these issues if I am elected by bringing more jobs to the district by speaking with companies and letting them know how many talented constituents we have that need more jobs. I plan to also speak with experts and find more ways for students to stay in school and for them to go to college or find a trade after high school.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

A successful term for me would be getting legislation concerning criminal justice reform, education, infrastructure, and healthcare access signed into law by the governor so that the laws enacted will positively affect my constituents during my next term.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

I am different from my opponents because public service is in my bloodline. In addition, I have paid my dues by interning and working in the legislature where I have had the opportunity to work alongside Representative LaKeshia Myers during the legislative session. I have also worked for two prominent non-profits located in Madison. I bring a much-needed fresh perspective to the capitol if I am elected. Most importantly, I know what a legislative office looks like and how it should be run. Constituents always come first.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.

Representative Alex Joers

Katrina Blossom Morrison's campaign website