Don't be afraid of failure. Instead, embrace the near-win
Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Sports psychology for everyday life
Failure is painful, but it's not always a bad thing. Writer Sarah Lewis explains how embracing the "near-win" is an important step in the journey toward mastery and success.
About Sarah Lewis
Sarah Lewis is an art and cultural historian. She is an associate professor of history of art and architecture and African and African American studies at Harvard University. She is also the founder of theVision & Justice initiative.
Her books include The Unseen Truth: When Race Changed Sight in America and The Rise: Creativity, the Gift of Failure, and the Search for Mastery. She has previously worked in curatorial roles at The Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Tate Modern in London.
This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and edited by Katie Monteleone. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHourand email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.
