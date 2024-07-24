Meet the candidates for Wisconsin Assembly District 13

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 13 and in the general election Nov. 5, 2024.

This the first election under newly-competitive district maps.

The candidate in each political party to receive the most votes Aug. 13 will advance to the November election.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 Senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature as been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court last year, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful competitive districts.

In the Senate, only half of the seats are up for election, which means Republicans are likely to hold a majority in that chamber for the next two years at least. But Democrats are still working to flip some of the seats.

Assembly District 13

Wisconsin Assembly District 13 contains most of Wauwatosa, along with Elm Grove and much of northern Brookfield.

Wisconsin Legislature Assembly District 13.

The district is currently represented by Republican Tom Michalski, who is running for re-election.

There are two Republicans and one Democrat running for the position. The Republican who receives the most votes in the Aug. 13 primary will advance to the general election on Nov. 5, along with the Democrat.

According to WisPolitics, the district leans 57.5% Democratic.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

Courtesy of candidate Patti Granger

Patti Granger (Republican)

What motivated you to run for this office?

How did my run start? It is very simple actually. A few years ago, a neighbor, who walks by my house almost every night began asking me “So, when are you running?” He planted the seed for me to run for State Assembly. And now, here I am!

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

We need to get back to having conversations with each other instead of arguing and not listening to each other. In my line of work, we call this ¨noise¨. Meanwhile, the large majority of us are somewhere in the middle wanting to share ideas and communicate with each other. It is us folk that are not being heard.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

Seeing as though this is my first go at it in any political arena, my goals and successes at the moment are short term. 1.) Winning primary in August 2.) Winning election in November. After that, the next priority is acclimating my family, my dogs, and me to the new work/life balance. I will continue to work my full time position while being the State Assembly Representative. At the end of the 2 year term, I want to been known as ethical, honest, and a team player who brings people together. Keep in mind, we might not agree on everything but at least conversations are being had and ideas are being shared.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

I am a "real" person not a politician. I am very creative yet very analytical and process driven. I draw out risk in everything I do and see. Hands up if your grocery list follows the isles of the only grocery store you shop at. (Seriously, mine does!) I have supported the Republican party my entire life. I question things when they don´t seem right. Yet, I have always been open to conversations with alternative view points.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.

I do not have any endorsements. This ensures I can prioritize the genuine needs of District 13, providing attentive and unbiased support to most constituents. While we might not agree on everything, I am confident in my ability to listen to varied concerns of our community.

Patti Granger campaign website

Courtesy of candidate Tom Michalski

Tom Michalski (Republican, incumbent)

What motivated you to run for this office?

My original motivation (2022) was to use my over 25 years of combined experience in Local Government to end the financial squeeze the State Government placed on Municipalities. With the help of the 12 other new freshmen, we changed shared revenue.

Now, the motivation is to use my experience in the assembly to continue helping local government serve the citizens of District 13 and the rest of the State

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

Constituents are unhappy with a Government that doesn't work for them. At a time when inflation is foremost on their minds, the Government takes and keeps too much of their money. The State's budget surplus continues to grow, and the Governor continues to ask for tax increases.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

I have a three-point test: Reduce families' tax load, help municipalities accomplish their core functions, and Pass common-sense legislation that helps people.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

I am a common-sense conservative who has lived in the district for over 35 years, has over 19 years of combined experience as a locally elected official, and has a track record of working with others to pass common-sense legislation.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.



Legislative leadership award from the Wisconsin Technical College District Board Assn.

Wisconsin Young Republicans

Tom Michalski campaign website

Robyn Vining campaign Robyn Vining

Robyn Vining (Democrat)

What motivated you to run for this office?

I believe in smart, tenacious, compassionate leadership, and working hard to represent the voices of my district. Whether it's affordable healthcare or childcare, access to mental health services, upholding every Wisconsin child's constitutional right to an adequately funded education, protecting women's and LGBTQ+ rights, climate action, making the world more accessible, supporting small businesses and more, I believe that there's more that unites us than divides us. When we unite on our shared values, we have the power and positivity to change the world for the better — it's that shared need, shared vision, and shared mission that drives me.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

Public school funding: I wrote the Save Our Schools bill to increase special education reimbursement to 90%, index per pupil funding to inflation, and support our teacher pipeline.

Mental health: I wrote a 10-bill package focused on students, schools, adults, LGBTQ+ rights, veterans, etc.

Fair maps: I wrote the Fair Maps bill early in my first term.

Climate action: I authored or co-authored much of the Forward on Climate legislation

Gun violence prevention: I have co-sponsored gun safety legislation

Small business support: I wrote the Go Big For Small Business Portal

Affordable healthcare, Restore Roe, LGBTQ+ protections and more!

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

That my constituents would feel seen, heard and cared for.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

I am focused on shared values and writing legislation that serves my constituents. Some of the topics I have focused on in my work:



Named "Conservation Champion"

Received "Early Detection Life Saver Award"

Mental Healthcare Is Healthcare legislation

Fair Maps

Supporting our public schools & teachers (Save Our Schools bill)

Affordable childcare

Reproductive freedom

Combating gun violence & domestic violence

Protecting kids from human trafficking

Maternal + infant health

Postpartum Medicaid Expansion

“Go Big For Small Business” portal

Epinephrine affordability

Forward on Climate bills

Universal Changing Stations

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.

We will update endorsements throughout the campaign on my website.

Robyn Vining campaign website