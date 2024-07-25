Wisconsin Assembly District 61: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 13 and in the general election Nov. 5, 2024.

This the first election under newly-competitive district maps.

The candidate in each political party to receive the most votes Aug. 13 will advance to the November election.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 Senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court last year, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful competitive districts.

In the Senate, only half of the seats are up for election, which means Republicans are likely to hold a majority in that chamber for the next two years at least. But Democrats are still working to flip some of the seats.

Assembly District 61

Wisconsin Assembly District 61 includes Greendale, Hales Corners, most of the city of Greenfield, and parts of southwest Milwaukee and northeast Franklin.

Wisconsin Legislature Assembly District 61

The district is currently represented by Republican Amanda Nedewski, who is running in a different district under the new legislative maps.

There are two Republicans and one Democrat running for the position. The Republican who receives the most votes in the Aug. 13 primary will advance to the general election on Nov. 5, along with the Democrat.

According to WisPolitics, the district leans 51% Republican.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

Campaign photo Bob Donovan

Bob Donovan (Republican)

Donovan did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his campaign website and previous news coverage.

Donovan was elected to the Assembly in 2023. Previously, he served for 20 years on the Milwaukee Common Council and ran unsuccessfully for Milwaukee mayor in 2016 and 2022.

On his campaign Facebook page, Donovan said he's proud of addressing issues like shared revenue, driver education and reckless driving in his first term on the Assembly.

On his website, Donovan calls Milwaukee "a once iconic city" whose "chaos is bleeding into our community."

"Wisconsin needs a tested fighter for public safety and the interests of the common man, woman, and child, to bridge the gap between Madison and local governments. All I ask is you give me a chance to hear your concerns and what you want to see from your representative," Donovan says.

Addie Kidd LuAnn Bird

LuAnn Bird (Democrat)

What motivated you to run for this office?

I want to get things done in Madison. We have big problems to solve. Extreme MAGA politicians are taking away women's rights to reproductive health care including deciding when a doctor can save a woman’s life. They’re blocking common-sense gun safety laws that would save lives and make our communities safer and they are helping corporations jack up prices on Wisconsin families. Democracy is under attack because of laws being passed that disenfranchise voters so the Republicans can win elections. Disability rights, LGBTQ+ rights, pubic education are under attack. I want to bring civility back to the political process and represent voters.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

People are concerned about high taxes, especially in Milwaukee where they just got hit with increased property values, an increase in city and county taxes, and paying for a successful school referendum for Milwaukee County Schools. I also hear about government interference in reproductive rights, gun violence, crime, reckless driving, unsafe schools and communities and voters are concerned about the extremist outside groups taking over local school boards to push a conservative agenda.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?



We would have a government that represents what people in my district care about. By talking with my colleagues from both parties we can pass legislation to make sure access to abortion is available without government interference. We would be saving lives because we have gun laws in place that keep guns out of the hands of those who would hurt themselves or someone else, mandate background checks on all gun sales and require gun locks in homes where children are present. Education would no longer be a political football and instead we would be working together to make sure all children funded by tax payer money are learning at high levels.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

My diverse background includes 34 years of improving access for persons with disabilities, four times elected to school boards —serving for 10 years, board governance consulting for 5 years, executive director of the League of Women Voters of WI, raising money for a poverty advocacy, President of Friends of the Hales Corners Public Library, activist for gun safety legislation and fighting for women's access to abortion. My opponent was on the Milwaukee City Council for 20 year where crime, violence, reckless driving and taxes have increased during that time. He was endorsed by pro-life. I am an effective leader who gets things done. He is not!

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.



Planned Parenthood

Emily's list

Climate Cabinet

Sister District PAC

Moms Demand Action

Wisconsin Muslim Civic Alliance (WMCA) Progressive Seniors

Wisconsin District Labor Council.



Candidate Facebook page Martin Tontoe Gomez

Martin Tontoe Gomez (Republican)

What motivated you to run for this office?

First and foremost, I give thanks to our lord and savior Jesus Christ and God for instilling in my heart that I should run. There is a lot of factors that have truly motivated me to name them all would be a laundry list. But to keep it short, the love for my country is my main motivation. The love I have for the state I was born in and to protect our constitution, amendments rights and our freedoms.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

I hear a lot of concerns such as about high taxes and living expenses. But as well about crime on the rise due to lack of law enforcement, and unconstitutional gun laws they are trying to pass. The voting system is in shambles with all these absentee ballots via mail in or email. I hear a lot of concern parents worrying about what school to send their child to so they can get the proper education. Once elected I plan on working on fixing a lot of the issues with my constituents and make it better for the people.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

Success would be measured by the level of acceptance the people give. I vow to do the best I can in this position for the people and by the end of my term I have hope to have achieved such feat.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

I'm grassroots all the way. I have had to break the mold of the stereotypes throughout most of my life. But I never once gave up on achieving anything great. I would not be sitting here today typing this had I given up! But I am here to tell you, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. It is definitely time for a change and that change is now!

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.



Duke Roufus-Legendary Owner and Head Coach of Roufusport

The Legendary Roufusport Fight Team

Col. Jim Engstrand (Candidate State Assembly 14th District and retired army vet)

Cindy Werner (campaign treasurer)

