Wisconsin Assembly District 18: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 13 and in the general election Nov. 5, 2024.

This is the first election under newly-competitive district maps.

The candidate in each political party to receive the most votes Aug. 13 will advance to the November election.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 Senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court last year, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful competitive districts.

In the Senate, only half of the seats are up for election, which means Republicans are likely to hold a majority in that chamber for the next two years at least. But Democrats are still working to flip some of the seats.

Assembly District 18

Wisconsin Assembly District 18 includes parts of western Milwaukee and southeast Wauwatosa.

The district is currently represented by Democrat Evan Goyke, who was recently elected Milwaukee City Attorney.

There are two Democrats and one Republican running for the position. The Democrat who receives the most votes in the Aug. 13 primary will advance to the general election on Nov. 5, along with the Republican.

According to WisPolitics, the district leans 84% Democratic.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

Margaret Arney (Democrat)

What motivated you to run for this office?

I'm motivated to serve the people of my district by working for laws and policies that bring resources to neighborhoods and schools. As an Alderperson in Wauwatosa, I see how important State level advocates are to get resources to meet local needs. I am also the mother of a 22 year old woman and I am motivated to restore and protect reproductive rights in Wisconsin. I am deeply concerned about the environment and will advocate for carbon neutrality, clean water and sustainability. I also want to ensure that Wisconsin expands BadgerCare, invests in child care, and supports elders and people with disabilities.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

My constituents love their neighborhoods and are concerned about safe streets, adequate resources for schools and public services, protecting reproductive rights and affordable housing. I plan to work together with fellow representatives to unlock funds at the state level to come to local neighborhoods and schools. I will fight for infrastructure investments that meet the needs of local residents. I will also work to expand BadgerCare, protect reproductive care, and fully recognize transgender and LGBTQIA+ people's rights to live free from discrimination.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

Success looks like working together to advance positive legislation that directs resources to local neighborhoods and schools, protects reproductive rights, recognizes the dignity of LGBTQIA+ people and puts Wisconsin on track to lead the nation in environmental stability. Expansion of BadgerCare would be a huge win!

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

Public service is central to my life — my career has been in non-profits from community serving agencies to women-focused philanthropy and leadership development for African American professionals. I was born and raised in Milwaukee and have lived and served in Wauwatosa since 2000. I have a diverse set of relationships and experiences that fits well with the diversity of Assembly District 18. I am delighted at the opportunity to represent the district and I'm excited to stay connected to local neighborhood associations and agencies to move our district forward.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.



Congresswoman Gwen Moore

City Attorney Evan Goyke

State Senator LaTonya Johnson

Greater Milwaukee Association of Real Estate Professionals

WI State Rep. Supreme Moore Omokunde

WI State Rep. Christine Sinicki

Milwaukee Alderperson Sharlen Moore

Wauwatosa School Board, Lynne Woehrle

Kathy Ehly, former Mayor of Wauwatosa

Kevin Anderson (Republican)

What motivated you to run for this office?

It’s time for a change. I’m here to be the peoples voice and get real change.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

Taxation without representation. Here in Milwaukee we pay the most taxes out of the state but the city doesn’t reflect that.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

Awareness, productivity, stronger families, unity in the community, economic wealth, mental, physical, spiritual awareness that will possibly lead to lower crime.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

I will lead with five principles love, truth, peace, freedom and justice. I will be transparent in all my dealings and equitable in all my dealings.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.

The most high.

Angela Kennedy (Democrat)

Kennedy did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. WUWM was not able to find a website or Facebook page for her Assembly campaign, although it does look like she ran for lieutenant governor in 2022.