Wisconsin Assembly District 14: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 13 and in the general election Nov. 5, 2024.

This is the first election under newly-competitive district maps.

The candidate in each political party to receive the most votes Aug. 13 will advance to the November election.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 Senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court last year, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful competitive districts.

In the Senate, only half of the seats are up for election, which means Republicans are likely to hold a majority in that chamber for the next two years at least. But Democrats are still working to flip some of the seats.

Assembly District 14

Wisconsin Assembly District 14 includes most of West Allis and parts of western Milwaukee and southwest Wauwatosa.

Wisconsin Legislature Assembly District 14

The district is currently represented by Democrat Robyn Vining, who was moved into District 13 in new legislative maps. Vining is running for election in that district.

Three Democrats, one Independent, and one Republican are running for District 14.

The Democrat who receives the most votes in the Aug. 13 primary will advance to the general election Nov. 5, along with the Republican candidate and Independent candidate.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the District 14 candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

Courtesy of candidate Steven Shevey

Steven Shevey (Independent)

What motivated you to run for this office?

I am running because frankly I am tired of the partisanship. It seems like Republicans and Democrats just want to blame each other and use this division as a way to get fame and fortune. While us in middle are suffering from this division. We are seeing the middle class being eroded to the point we may not have one in the next decade. Over 60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, healthcare costs only keep going up with no end in sight, daycare [costs] has skyrocketed in recent years, as well as groceries. The middle class is struggling to survive. This is what motivated me to run for office.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

Knocking on doors in my district I have heard multitude of concerns, but the big three that are the most common are education, healthcare, and the grocery bill.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

Success for me would be to create funding for replacement of lead pipes across Wisconsin. We are the top user of lead pipes in the nation, and as those pipes degrade, more lead will seep into our drinking water, putting Wisconsinites at risk, which could lead us to ending up like Flint Michigan.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

I am a true outsider when it comes to the political arena. My opponents are both backed by major parties and their donors. This means they will be beholden to those donors, and not to you the voter. Look at the predicament we are in, do you think if continually vote for a party member, like we have for decades, things will get better for us outsiders?

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race. N/A

Steven Shevey campaign website

Erin Bloodgood Angelito Tenorio

Angelito Tenorio (Democrat)

What motivated you to run for this office?

I’m running for state Assembly District 14 to give back to my community. I grew up in a union home right here in West Allis, and I know that together we can fight for a brighter future for all. I will advocate for good-paying union jobs and affordable housing. I will fight to increase access to healthcare and mental health resources. I believe in investing in public education, combating climate change and protecting our democracy. I will fight for workers, social justice, reproductive rights, civil rights, racial equity, and LGBTQIA+ rights. Together, we can make our community better for all of us.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

I believe that building meaningful relationships with neighbors and having open communication with constituents is key to being an effective legislator. My priorities align with the issues I hear from voters. Constituents discuss the importance of supporting families, investing in our future, and co-creating a stronger, more resilient community. I will work to make housing and healthcare affordable. I will invest in public education, protect the environment, and build sustainable infrastructure. To strengthen our community, I will advocate for unions, protect our democracy, and ensure the prosperity of people from all walks of life.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

Success at the end of my term means an improved quality of life for everyone, and enacting transformational change for our community. I want to make the table bigger, so that folks from every background are able to share their ideas for a better future. Success looks like a safer, stronger, more resilient community. Success looks like having stronger public schools, a healthier environment, and increased accessibility to healthcare and affordable housing. Success means that everyone in our community has a chance to live and thrive in District 14. Together, we will challenge the status quo to make our community the best it can be for everyone.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

I have both professional and personal experience that makes me confident in my abilities to represent and serve my community. I grew up in a union household right here in West Allis, so I have a deep understanding of our community. I have the heart of the organizer. I want to work together to make District 14 a place where all of us can live and thrive. My time as an Alderman on the West Allis Common Council has given me the skills and experience to be an effective legislator and representative. I know what it takes to fight for our neighborhoods, and together, we can create positive change for our community.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.



West Allis Common Council President Kevin Haass

State Representative Francesca Hong

State Representative Alex Joers

State Representative Lisa Subeck

New Politics, a national organization dedicated to supporting public servants running for elected office.



Angelito Tenorio campaign website

Courtesy of candidate Brady Coulthard

Brady Coulthard (Democrat)

What motivated you to run for this office?

The new District 14 provides the greater West Allis community new representation in the state Assembly. With this change comes opportunity. We can make choices about what we want Wisconsin to look like next year, in five years, and even 20 years from now. That’s why I’m running. I have a track record of working with anyone for the sake of serving my community, including helping to move legislation forward in Madison. We need innovative, experienced leadership that will rise to this occasion for working families, future generations, and Wisconsin at large.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

Our neighbors want sustainable solutions for challenges like public school funding, community safety, healthcare access and attacks on our rights. As a Wisconsin public school graduate with over six years of organizing for progressive causes, I will get to work immediately to invest in our schools, prioritize recruiting and retaining quality teachers, promote responsible gun ownership, increase domestic violence prevention programs, secure a better shared revenue deal, expand Medicaid with a public option, and protect access to abortion and reproductive care.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

Success means being a leading voice in our caucus and an integral member of the committees I am a member of — shaping legislation that benefits our kids and community. I want to be recognized for my leadership in advocating for public school funding, healthcare access, and safe communities. As the youngest legislator this session, my goal is to inspire my colleagues and constituents, driving forward meaningful change, and ensuring that our legislative efforts reflect the values and needs of all Wisconsinites.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

Since 2018, I have been involved with the Democratic Party, politics on the local, state, and federal level, labor strikes, organizing movements, and gun violence prevention organizations. Gov. Tony Evers appointed me to serve on the Wisconsin Higher Educational Aids Board, where I took concrete action to expand access to financial aid for college students and assist families in navigating loan repayment during the pandemic. Throughout my career, I have developed many strong relationships with leaders and I believe this will serve me well as a legislator in pursuit of building a coalition for our kids and community.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.



Sheet Metal Workers (SMART) Local 18

Milwaukee Professional Firefighters Local 215

Run for Something

LGBTQ+ Victory Fund

State Senator Tim Carpenter

State Representative Evan Goyke

State Representative Christine Sinicki

State Representative Sylvia Ortiz-Velez

County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson

County Supervisor Shawn Rolland

County Supervisor Caroline Gómez-Tom

County Supervisor Jack Eckblad

County Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman

County Comptroller Liz Sumner, Milwaukee County Comptroller

County Clerk George Christenson

County Register of Deeds Israel Ramón

Joe Czarnezki, former State Senator, former Milwaukee County Clerk

Margaret (Maggie) Daun, former Milwaukee County Corporation Counsel

Jason Haas, former Milwaukee County Supervisor

Mayor of Wauwatosa Dennis McBride

Aaron Lipski, Milwaukee public safety leader

Milwaukee Comptroller Bill Christianson

West Allis Alderperson Ray Turner

West Allis Alderperson Marissa Nowling, City of West Allis

Vincent Vitale, former West Allis Alderperson

Milwaukee Alderperson Sharlen Moore

Milwaukee Alderperson Jonathan Brostoff

Milwaukee Alderperson Peter Burgelis

Milwaukee Alderperson JoCasta Zamarripa

Wauwatosa Alderperson Robin Brannin

Wauwatosa School Board Member Liz Heimerl-Rolland

Alex Feavel, President of Wilson Elementary PTA

Jessica Katzenmeyer, West Allis Plan Commission

David Kaye, former member of West Allis Block Grant Commission

Dawn Martin, West Allis resident

Darryl Morin, Latino community leader, 80 Percent Coalition leader

Chris Walton, former Democratic Party of Milwaukee County Chair

LuAnn Bird, Wisconsin state Assembly candidate, Disability Rights advocate

Outagamie County Executive Thomas Nelson

Attorney Mark Thomsen

*Moms Demand Action 2024 Gun Sense Candidate Distinction

*Candidate for Common Good

Brady Coulthard campaign website

Courtesy of candidate Nathan Kieso

Nathan R. Kieso (Democrat)

What motivated you to run for this office?

In my career as a social worker and in my activism in the labor movement, I regularly encounter injustices which require solutions from Madison, but GOP representatives in the Assembly refuse to address them. I want to help flip the Assembly and advance a bold, pro-worker agenda. I did not initially seek out to run for the Assembly, but leaders in the Milwaukee labor movement and principled elected officials encouraged me to run, because I am rooted in my community and have dedicated my life to fighting and caring for people.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

My neighbors in the 14th District are most concerned about mental health, reproductive justice, the opioid crisis and their loved ones in long-term care. The common thread is frustration with the state of our healthcare system. I plan to expand BadgerCare, so thousands without coverage can get access care, to codify in law the right to reproductive healthcare, to entice care providers to accept Medicaid, and to bolster programs to train, recruit, and retain healthcare workers in Wisconsin. I will bring my decades of knowledge, experience, and advocacy in the healthcare field to achieve this.

What would success look like for you at the end of your term?

I am under no illusion that it will be easy to achieve my aims. To me, success would be making certain that everyone in Wisconsin has access to quality, affordable healthcare, that all working people in Wisconsin have safe, family-supporting jobs, and that all students, from early childhood through college, have access to quality, public education.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate(s) in this race?

What distinguishes me from the other candidates is that I do not come from the world of party politics and I did not move to the district to run for office. I have policy experience serving on the West Allis Capital Improvement Committee and from my graduate-level studies. My entire career has been in healthcare and I am a labor leader with negotiating experience. In US statehouses, less than 2% of legislators are in the working-class; I am the only union, working-class candidate. Wisconsin needs the caring ethic of a social worker and the fighting mentality of a union organizer to stand up for working people in the Assembly.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.



Justin Bielinski: Milwaukee County Board, 16th District Supervisor.

Missy Zombor: Milwaukee Public Schools Board, Member-at-Large.

Paul Spink: AFSCME Council 32, President.

Juan Miguel Martinez: Milwaukee County Board, 12th District Supervisor.

Travis Albert: Wisconsin State Association of Letter Carriers, Treasurer.

Jaclyn Kelly: Wisconsin Labor History Society, Executive Director.

Chad Halvorsen: West Allis Common Council, 2nd District Alderperson.

Kevin Kane: Green Homeowners United, Chief Economist.

Sandy Pasch: Wisconsin state Assembly, Former 10th District Representative.

Amy Deal: West Allis-West Milwaukee School Board, Vice-President.

Bob Peterson: Milwaukee Public Schools Board, Former President, and Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association, Former President.

While I am proud of my endorsements from individuals, I am truly honored by the organizational endorsements from:



International Union of Painters & Allied Trades District Council 7

International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers United Lodge 66

United Auto Workers Wisconsin CAP Council

Service Employees International Union Wisconsin State Council

Wisconsin Muslim Civic Alliance.

Nathan Kieso campaign website

Candidate Facebook photo Jim Engstrand

Jim Engstrand (Republican)

Engstrand did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his campaign Facebook page.

Engstrand has written that his priorities in the Assembly would be:

"1. NO Biological Boys in Girls Sports.

2. Education funding controlled by parents.

3. Low or No State Income Tax and return of all or at least most of the surplus."

Jim Engstand campaign Facebook page