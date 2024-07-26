Wisconsin Senate District 4: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 13 and in the general election Nov. 5, 2024.

This is the first election under newly-competitive district maps.

The candidate in each political party to receive the most votes Aug. 13 will advance to the November election.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 Senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court last year, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful competitive districts.

In the Senate, only half of the seats are up for election, which means Republicans are likely to hold a majority in that chamber for the next two years at least. But Democrats are still working to flip some of the seats.

Senate District 4

Wisconsin Senate District 4 represents northwest Milwaukee, Shorewood, Glendale, and parts of Wauwatosa and Brown Deer.

Wisconsin Legislature Wisconsin Senate District 4

The district was represented by Democrat Lena Taylor, who stepped down after Gov. Tony Evers appointed Taylor as a judge on the Milwaukee County Circuit Court earlier this year.

There was a special election in July, with the winner to serve the remainder of Taylor's term. Democrat Dora Drake defeated another Democrat, LaKeshia Myers in that election. Now the same two candidates are facing off again in the Aug. 13 primary election, to serve a full four-year term in Senate District 4.

According to WisPolitics, the district leans 85% Democrat.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

Campaign of Dora Drake Dora Drake

Dora Drake (Democrat)

What motivated you to run for this office?

As a life-long Milwaukeean, former social worker in the criminal justice system, and current State Representative for the 11th Assembly District, I believe the time is now for new servant leadership who will put people first. We have an opportunity to collectively address issues such as public safety, reckless driving, mental health and economic growth in order to create safe and healthy communities. In addition, the State Senate seat has a greater capacity to provide constituent services, policy initiatives and community outreach.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

Reckless driving, mental health resources and transparency in education are the top issues. Red light cameras should be used as a tool to catch the perpetrators doing the crime, not charge the owner of the vehicles. In addition, our courts need support to address overcrowding in our jails, so we are not releasing the perpetrators with tickets. To address mental health, we need to prioritize funding for mental health services and change our procedures to avoid traumatizing individuals who are having a mental health episode. Lastly, I support the audit of our schools with the end result for our public schools officials having local control.

What is your biggest accomplishment from your time in the Wisconsin Assembly?

In my first term as a State Representative, I have a significant amount of legislation that was signed into law as a coauthor or cosponsored — ranging from supporting small business owners, free charitable clinics, additional protections for sexual assault victims and accountability measures for law enforcement. In addition, CDC reported approximately 1 in 3 children use vape pens but in Wisconsin there was no regulation for e-cigarettes. Therefore, I worked with the Department of Revenue to pass legislation to give them the authority to go after bad actors who were keeping a separate set of books and to regulate e-cigarettes in our state.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate in this race?

I worked in the criminal justice system in pretrial and re-entry spaces, therefore I know the need to address effective public safety and criminal justice reform. In addition, I fight for what is best for the people I represent and I build bridges in order to find solutions. Most importantly, I do the work in committee and in the community to enact policy.

Dora Drake campaign website

Campaign of LaKeshia Myers LaKeshia Myers

LaKeshia Myers (Democrat)

What motivated you to run for this office?

In the Senate, there is an opportunity to have more resources to do the work of the people. Additional staff, a district office, and a budget conducive for amplified constituent outreach. I enjoy legislating and I would like the opportunity to serve on the Joint Finance Committee, which in a body of 33 people provides better odds than in a chamber of 99. Professionally, I believe the district requires a quality continuum of leadership. I believe I have the tenacity, skill, knowledge base and moxie to serve the district and succeed Sen. Taylor.

What concerns are you hearing from constituents, and how do you plan to address those if elected?

Reckless driving is a hot-button issue I am hearing about from constituents. Residents want viable solutions to curb the problem. They want action from the Legislature — action being stiffer penalties for people who drive recklessly and harm others, enforcement of existing laws, innovative uses of technology to aid police, etc. They also want to see more preventative work done, such as universal driver's education. If elected to the Senate, I plan on continuing my work on reckless driving, championing red light cameras, and other traffic enforcement measures and ensuring we reinvent in universal driver's education in schools.

What is your biggest accomplishment from your time in the Wisconsin Assembly?

My biggest accomplishment in the Assembly would be passing four bipartisan bills into law. It shows that I have the ability to work across the aisle. I pride myself on the quality and breadth of work I have been able to produce. I have had the opportunity to serve in a leadership capacity (former chair of Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus) and have also been appointed to a state board. I take pride in keeping my colleagues abreast of issues that may arise with legislative efforts nationally. Simply put, I pride myself on being a "work horse" and not a "show pony." The work has been its own reward.

What distinguishes your experience from the other candidate in this race?

I believe my previous experience as legislative staff in both the State Senate and congress distinguish me from my opponent. There is no substitute for the level of training one receives working in the halls of Congress. This, coupled with my extensive background as a small business owner and career as an educator provide a unique vantage point and approach to legislating. Because of these influences, I am able to look beyond the words of a bill to assess the intent and gauge its impact on the community. I believe this has helped me become a more discerning legislator.

LaKeshia Myers candidate website