Florida seeks to take over investigation into apparent Trump assassination attempt

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida is conducting its own investigation of the man arrested for an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis says he believes the state’s case should take precedence over the federal prosecution.

Ryan Routh is being held on two weapons charges while federal prosecutors prepare a broader indictment. But, at a news conference in West Palm Beach Tuesday, DeSantis questioned whether the U.S. Justice Department, which is prosecuting Trump on election interference and the mishandling of classified documents, can handle Routh’s prosecution fairly and transparently.

“In my judgment,” DeSantis said, “it’s not in the best interest of our state or our nation to have the same federal agencies that are seeking to prosecute Donald Trump leading this investigation, especially when the most serious straight-forward offense constitutes a violation of state law, but not federal law.”

DeSantis says Routh could be charged with attempted murder under state law, a crime which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. There is no comparable federal statute for attempted murder.

The two federal charges Routh is being held on are: illegal possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Federal prosecutors are expected to present an indictment later this month.

Law enforcement personnel continue to investigate the area Tuesday where the Secret Service discovered a would-be assassin of former President Donald Trump at the Trump International Golf Club on Sunday in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Former federal prosecutor David Weinstein says more charges are likely. In addition to weapons charges, it’s a federal crime to make threats against a President, Vice President, former President or presidential candidate. That crime carries a maximum five-year penalty, but would likely be one of several charges that, when added together, on conviction could lead to a lengthy prison sentence.

Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith is currently pursuing the two criminal cases against Trump. “There’s a lot of people who have a lot of issues with these two prosecutions,” DeSantis says. “It has divided the country in big ways.”

Weinstein says DeSantis’ call for Florida to take the lead on Routh’s prosecution is unusual and unlikely to take place. “The federal prosecutors control all the witnesses,” he says. ”Routh won’t come into state custody until the conclusion of the federal case.”

But DeSantis’ move adds a political element to the investigation of Routh‘s apparent assassination attempt, one consistent with messages coming from the Trump campaign.

Trump has made the various criminal and other charges against him a central part of his 2024 message, decrying a "weaponized" Justice Department, attacking the judges, prosecutors and witnesses in the cases and telling supporters if it happens to him, it can happen to them. That message has been picked up by other top Republicans in the party, with the GOP-led House of Representatives creating a panel to investigate the "weaponization of the federal government."

