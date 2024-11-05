Meet the conservative women who are keeping their votes for Harris a secret

In political ads and campaign speeches, supporters of Vice President Harris have a message for Republican women: Your vote is private, and no one will know if you secretly vote for Harris.

“No one gets to know how you're going to vote,” Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin said last week during a campaign stop in Michigan. “No one gets to check it. It's not available online. Right? Your vote is your choice. You don't have to tell anyone.”

Slotkin, who’s running for Senate, was campaigning with former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, who’s also crossed the aisle to endorse Harris.

Their message is aimed at conservative-leaning women like T, whom we’re calling by her first initial. T, who is in her 60s and lives in Wisconsin, asked for anonymity to discuss how living in a politically divided household is affecting her marriage of more than 40 years.

“He’s frustrated with me that I won’t listen to him plead his case. I can’t and I won’t,” she explained.

T says she mailed her absentee ballot from another family member’s home to avoid a confrontation with her husband over her support for Harris.

“It’s not that he would ever stop me or anything, it’s just I just can’t deal with that animosity,” she said with an audible sigh.

T says she’d voted Republican her entire adult life — until Trump became the nominee in 2016. She describes Trump as “misogynistic,” and a “buffoon.”

“My husband will say it’s just what the media has fed me,” T said. “And I’m saying uh-uh. I watched it with my own two eyes. I listened to it.”

NPR spoke to several women who are quietly voting for Harris. Here are their stories.

