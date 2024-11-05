NASA astronauts cast their votes from space

In a message that was quite literally out of this world, astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague and Don Pettit urged Americans to vote on Tuesday.

Williams said in September that the astronauts planned to set up a voting booth at the International Space Station. She added that she had already asked the U.S. Postal Service for an absentee ballot.

"It's a very important duty that we have as citizens, and [we're] looking forward to being able to vote from space, which is pretty cool," she said at the time .

Williams and Wilmore were supposed to return to Earth in June. Instead, their eight-day mission turned into months after their spacecraft experienced technical issues. Now, the two are expected to come back to Earth in February.

