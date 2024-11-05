Voting today? In some states, taking a ‘ballot selfie’ can land you in jail

Voters visiting polling places today for Election Day might be tempted to memorialize the moment by capturing a quick photo with their ballot — a “ballot selfie.” There’s just one problem: it might be a crime.

Taking photos of a ballot is against the law in roughly a quarter of U.S. states. In South Carolina, for instance, it’s a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $100 fine.

“Pictures of the ballot itself are strictly prohibited in South Carolina,” the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says in an advisory. “South Carolina voters are not allowed to use a camera inside the voting booth.”

Explaining part of the reasoning behind the law, the agency notes that it’s forbidden to “unduly influence or attempt to influence” a voter who is casting their ballot.

If you’re unsure if it’s illegal to photograph your ballot, Ballotpedia has a list of the 26 states that allow ballot selfies. A handful permit photos only for mail-in ballots. The laws in another handful are vague — but in 15 other states, such as New York, Illinois and Georgia, it’s illegal.

Copyright 2024 NPR