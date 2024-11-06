China promises 'mutual respect, peaceful coexistence' as Trump appears on verge of a second term

SHANGHAI — Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning tried to strike a reassuring tone on Wednesday in Beijing as U.S. election results rolled in, saying that Chinese policy toward the U.S. has been consistent and will continue to be handled "in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation” in the wake of the U.S. election.

She declined to comment on the possibility of fresh U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, calling it a hypothetical. Donald Trump has said he would impose tariffs of 60% or more on all Chinese imports as a way to protect U.S. industry and bring in revenue for the government. As for congratulating Trump, who has claimed victory ahead of a final AP call, Mao said China would handle it "according to convention" when the official results are announced.

Copyright 2024 NPR