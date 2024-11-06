JD Vance is forecasting a win for him and Trump in a speech to supporters

Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, forecasted a victory for the Republican duo in a speech to their supporters early Wednesday.

“You allowing me to join you on this incredible journey — I thank you for the trust that you placed in me,” he said at a Florida watch party. “And I think that we just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America. And under President Trump's leadership, we're never going to stop fighting for you, for your dreams, for the future of your children.”

Trump is close to securing the 270 electoral votes needed to declare him president.

Copyright 2024 NPR