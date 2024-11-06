Trump addresses summer assassination attempts during speech

Former President Trump addressed the summer attempts on his life during the late-night victory speech to supporters in West Palm Beach.

“God spared my life for a reason and that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness, and now we are going to fulfill that mission together,” he told the Florida ballroom crowd.

In July at a rally in Butler, Pa., a shooter fired off several rounds in Trump’s direction. One attendee was killed and two others were wounded.

Trump’s ear was nicked and blood streaked the side of his face, leading to an image that many Trump supporters claimed as a photo of triumph.

The Associated Press has not yet called the race for Trump, but he appears to be the likely winner.



