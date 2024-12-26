Best-Of 2024 Thursday 12/26/24: What deportation looks like, Jewish female comedians, haunted fire house
Today on Lake Effect, we're featuring some of our favorite interviews from 2024 including what a deportation really looks like and what it does to individuals and families. We learn how early Jewish female comedians paved the way for others. The Milwaukee Fire Chief addresses rumors that engine house 35 is haunted. Plus, we'll speak with a couple who collaborated on a new children's book.
Guests:
- Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera Action
- Grace Kessler Overbeke, assistant professor of comedy writing and performance at Columbia College
- Chief Aaron Lipski, Milwaukee Fire Department; Dan Lee, Milwaukee Public Library
- Kevin Henkes, author of "Finding Things"; Laura Dronzek, illustrator of "Finding Things"