© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why you need to throw out the relationship rulebook

By Manoush Zomorodi,
James DelahoussayeSanaz Meshkinpour
Published February 7, 2025 at 8:36 AM CST

Part 2 of TED Radio Hour episode Who counts as a significant other?

Is sleeping in separate beds a sign of a failed relationship? What about separate houses? Therapist Stephanie R. Yates-Anyabwile says ditching how couples "should" act can make a partnership stronger.

About Stephanie Yates-Anyabwile

Stephanie Yates-Anyabwile is a marriage and family therapist with a popular YouTube channel covering dating and relationships. Yates-Anyabwile specializes in couples therapy while using pop culture to make relational psychology more engaging. She is a graduate of Northcentral University.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related TED Bio: Stephanie R. Yates-AnyabwileRelated TED Talk: Even healthy couples fight — the difference is howRelated TED Talk: Is your partner "the one?" Wrong question

Related NPR Links

Life Kit: Your best advice on lasting relationships of all kindsLife Kit: What's your attachment style? Take this quiz to find out

Copyright 2025 NPR

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
See stories by Manoush Zomorodi
James Delahoussaye
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]