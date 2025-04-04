© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Why it's so hard to live up to your idea of a "good person"

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Harsha NahataSanaz MeshkinpourRachel Faulkner White
Published April 4, 2025 at 8:39 AM CDT

Part 2 of TED Radio Hour episode How you see yourself

Psychologist Dolly Chugh says many of us want to be seen as good people, but that desire holds us back from actually improving. Instead, she suggests aiming for "good-ish"—open to growth and learning.

About Dolly Chugh

Dolly Chugh is a professor at New York University's Stern School of Business in the full-time MBA program and the NYU Prison Education Program. Her books include The Person You Mean to Be: How Good People Fight Bias and A More Just Future.

Prior to becoming an academic, Chugh worked in the corporate world for 11 years. She received her BA from Cornell and her MBA and PhD from Harvard.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Harsha Nahata and edited by Rachel Faulkner White and Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Harsha Nahata
Harsha Nahata (she/her) is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She is drawn to storytelling as a way to explore ideas about identity and question dominant narratives.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
Rachel Faulkner White
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.