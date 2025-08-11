Have you been impacted by the floods in the Milwaukee area? Here are tips and resources

Flooding clean-up update:

Milwaukee's Department of Public Works is offering bulky items pick-up if you call 414-286-CITY.

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage at locations in metro Milwaukee.

Fox6 reports that Lowe's will be providing 190 buckets of free cleaning supplies on Wednesday August 13 at 10AM at their Wauwatosa and Franklin locations.

***

On Aug. 9 and 10, southeastern Wisconsin was drenched with heavy rain storms, causing extensive flooding.

WUWM is working on answering questions about what to do as the Milwaukee metro area recovers from the flooding. Here's what to know:

Questions about navigating flood zones:

How do I navigate roadway flooding or downed power lines?

Never drive through standing or moving water. Even shallow water can disable your vehicle or cause loss of control. Turn around, don’t drown.

Downed Wires: If you see downed wires, stay at least 30 feet away and call emergency services immediately.

Sources: City of West Allis Weather Update

Questions about property damage:

My basement is flooded. How do I stay safe?

Do not walk into the floodwater. It could be contaminated with sewage, have contact with live electrical wires, contain hidden debris or have a strong current.

If water is entering your basement, avoid contact with electrical outlets or appliances.

Do not attempt to operate sump pumps or other electrical equipment while standing in water.

Contact a qualified professional once it is safe.

Sources: Milwaukee County State of Emergency Declaration , City of West Allis Weather Update

How do I report that my basement is wet?

Please call your municipal public works department to report water in your basement, or you can fill out this form . If your municipality can’t help you, call the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District at (414) 272-5100.

Sources: Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District

What do I do if I’ve lost power?

In this case, disconnect your appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges. Keep your freezers and refrigerators closed and come up with alternative ways to refrigerate your medications or use medical devices that require power or charging.

Source: Milwaukee County Emergency Declaration

What do I do if I smell natural gas in my home?

Don’t enter your home if you notice a natural gas odor.

If you don’t smell an odor, double check your gas and oil furnaces and gas hot water heaters for escaping gas. Make sure the pilot flames are lit. If gas is escaping, do not light a match until the gas supply has been shut off.

If you are unfamiliar with this procedure, contact your local gas company or a professional heating contractor.

Sources: Milwaukee County Emergency Declaration , Wisconsin Climate and Health Program Flood Toolkit ,

How do I avoid wastewater backing up into my basement?

Limit your water use. Hold off on washing dishes or doing laundry and take shorter showers.

Get more information from the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District.

Sources: Milwaukee County Emergency Declaration , MMSD’s Pipe Check Program

How do I enter my basement safely?

Even a small amount of water on a basement floor can put you at risk for electrocution.

Do NOT wade into standing water in your basement unless you are sure the electricity to your home is off.

You can turn off your power by calling We Energies at 800-662-4797.

Sources: We Energies Flooding Safety Tips , Wisconsin Climate and Health Program Flood Toolkit ,

How can I safely start to get rid of water in my basement?

While you need electricity to run the sump pumps and wet-vacs that help remove water from a basement, the risk of electrical shock is high.

Safety experts suggest using a generator to power your sump pump or wet/dry vacuum instead.

Generators also come with safety concerns, so learn about generator safety before operating one and never run extension cords through water

If your business or home has been flooded, have it inspected by a building inspector to verify structural damage before you go back to it.

Make sure all your electrical equipment, like sump pumps or furnace motors, is dry before you use it. It’s dangerous to use electrical equipment if it’s wet. You can get severe shocks and it could be life-threatening or burn out the equipment.

Sources: We Energies Flooding Safety Tips , Wisconsin Climate and Health Program Flood Toolkit ,

What are some clean-up tips if my basement is flooded?

Treat your basement as if it’s contaminated with sewage. Wear rubber boots and rubber gloves and wash your hands thoroughly afterwards.

Walk carefully in the wet areas so you don’t slip.

If your basement is flooded, pump water out slowly.

If you drain your basement too quickly, the pressure outside the walls will be greater than the pressure inside, which may cause the basement floor and walls to crack and collapse.

Broken water pipes may have created puddles in your home. Do not use electrical appliances while standing in water because it can cause an electric shock or electrocution.

If you receive a cut or puncture wound while cleaning your home, tetanus shots are available through your local public health department

If you are on municipal water, run water faucets for at least five minutes before using water for drinking or food preparation.

If a "boil water" notice is issued, follow any directions given by the Department of Natural Resources, the local utility company, or your local health department.

You should remove damaged or wet flooring, carpeting, furniture, drywall, insulation to prevent mold growth

Check here for more information on cleaning and sterilizing your basement, cleaning your clothes or bedding, cooking utensils and dealing with medications that were affected by flood waters.

Sources: City of Milwaukee Flood Clean-Up Tips , Wisconsin Climate and Health Program Flood Toolkit , We Energies Flooding Safety Tips

Are there resources to help clean up my basement?

Call 2-1-1 Wisconsin. There are four ways to contact them.

How do I drop off furniture and other items that have been contaminated by flood water?

You can go to one of two drop-off centers in the city of Milwaukee. They’re at



South: 3879 W Lincoln Avenue

North: 6660 N Industrial Road (must enter Industrial Road from Mill Road)

The city is waiving fees through Sunday August 17.

Source: City of Milwaukee Public Works Flood Response

Questions about temporary shelter:

What if I can’t stay at my home?

There are two Red Cross shelters open in Milwaukee. Those are located at:

Holler Park, 5151 S. 6th St.

Washington Park Senior Center, 4420 W. Vliet St.

You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS to get more help.

Sources: American Red Cross Open Shelters and Disaster Relief Services

What emergency funding is available for hotels, generators, weather-proofing or other costs for residents who can’t afford these things?

Because a state of emergency has not been declared, there is no emergency funding available to residents at this time. It is uncertain if emergency funding will be available in the near future. Anyone in need of any non-emergency resources or services is encouraged to call 211.

Source: Milwaukee Health Department

Can I take pets to a shelter?

You can bring your pet to an emergency shelter; however, they must be kept in their crate at all times unless they need to use the bathroom.

Sources: American Red Cross Open Shelters and Disaster Relief Services

How do I report flooding, downed trees or other public damage from the storm?

In the city of Milwaukee, visit milwaukee.gov/Click4Action or on the MKEMobile Action App You can also call 414-286-CITY (2489), but the Unified Call Center is experiencing high call volumes. Expect extended hold times if calling in a request.

In Wauwatosa, contact (414) 479-8900 or this link .

In West Allis, contact 414-302-8000

Questions about paying for flood damage

How do I get flood damage covered by insurance? And if I don’t have insurance coverage, how do I pay for the damages?