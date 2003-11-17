© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Music Industry Finds Silver Lining Among Middle Aged

By Rick Karr
Published November 17, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

People over the age of 35 tell market researchers they'd buy more music if they didn't have to wade through racks of CD geared for 18-year-olds, read magazines tailored to 15-year-olds, or listen to radio aimed at 12-year-olds. NPR's Rick Karr talks with a former corporate turnaround specialist who sees the music industry in need of an intervention, and a publisher and editor who think a new magazine for older listeners is the key.

