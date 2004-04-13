Adrienne Young's 'Plow to the End of the Row'

/ / Cover of Adrienne Young's debut album, <i>Plow to the End of the Row</i>.

Adrienne Young is a singer and guitarist who makes old-fashioned music sound new. Her songs, played on banjo or with a full band, are winning fans across generations for walking the line between traditional folk and bluegrass.

Young's debut album, recorded with her band, Little Sadie, is full of fresh takes on well-worn themes, with song titles like "Marching Jaybird" and "Satan, Yer Kingdom Must Come Down."

Her group's commitment to evoking the past can be heard in its instrumentation, which ranges from mandolin and fiddle to spoons and a washboard. In addition to singing, Young plays guitar and banjo.

As the group tours the United States, NPR's Melissa Block talks with Young about her CD, Plow to the End of the Row.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.