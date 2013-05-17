© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
When Is the Right Time To Give?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published May 17, 2013 at 8:55 AM CDT

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Giving It Away.

About Mark Bezos' TEDTalk

Volunteer firefighter Mark Bezos tells a story of an act of heroism that didn't go quite as expected — but that taught him a big lesson: Don't wait to be a hero. Give now.

About Mark Bezos

Mark Bezos works at Robin Hood, a poverty-fighting charity in New York City. Bezos is also the Assistant Captain of a volunteer fire company in Westchester County, New York, where he lives with his wife and four children.

NPR/TED Staff