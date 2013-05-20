Next: Hanni El Khatib

Hanni El Khatib is a first-generation American who grew up with a Palestinian father and a Filipino mother in San Francisco. His music has origins in '50s and '60s soul, blues, R&B and garage rock, with all those influences filtered through an intense love of punk music.

El Khatib's 2011 debut, Will the Guns Come Out, was a raw and profane blast, while the recent Head in the Dirtis a product of time spent with The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach in his Easy Eye Nashville studio. Hear two songs from Head in the Dirt here.

