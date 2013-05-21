Paula Cole On Mountain Stage
Paula Cole makes her second appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. When Cole first appeared on Mountain Stage in the fall of 1996, she was still a relative unknown to the public at large, despite earning high praise from peers for her work as a backing vocalist for Peter Gabriel, as well as her debut album Harbinger. With the release of This Fire, Cole became a bona fide hitmaker, not to mention only the third woman ever to receive a Grammy nomination for Producer of the Year.
For her return performance, backed only by guitarist Mark Goldenberg, Cole plays songs from her new album Raven, as well as two of her most best-known songs: "I Don't Want to Wait," which was originally written for her grandfather, and "Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?"
Set List
