KCRW Presents: Yo La Tengo

Yo La Tengo has been able to stick together and make music on its own terms for more than 20 years; in today's climate, that's as rare as it is impressive. In an interview for KCRW, singer Ira Kaplan said the band likes to keep its process in the air and of the moment. On the occasion of Yo La Tengo's return to Morning Becomes Eclectic, Kaplan and his colleagues continued to bend the rules, as they performed their songs in totally new arrangements, alongside new covers and a few samples from their most recent album, Fade.

Watch Yo La Tengo perform a KCRW favorite called "Two Trains" on this page, then watch Yo La Tengo's entire Morning Becomes Eclectic session at KCRW.com.

