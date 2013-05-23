Paleface On Mountain Stage
Paleface makes his first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. A product of New York City's 1990s "anti-folk" movement, the singer first learned to write songs and record demo tapes from iconic outsider musician (and West Virginia native) Daniel Johnston. Paleface went on to influence many important musicians, including his onetime roommate, Beck.
Throughout his career, Paleface has released more than two dozen records and appeared on The Avett Brothers' three most recent albums. This set includes his opening number, "Rock N Roll," which was not heard during the radio broadcast. He's backed by Mo Samalot on drums, along with guitarist Soren Mattson.
Set List
