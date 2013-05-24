Overmountain Men On Mountain Stage
Overmountain Men makes its first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Taking its name from the soldiers of the American Revolution who lived west of (or "over") the Appalachians, Overmountain Men began as a collaboration between North Carolina singer, songwriter and attorney David Childers and Avett Brothers bassist Bob Crawford. Crawford had written a song about a real-life prison rodeo for a documentary, and sought out Childers to sing it.
With the help of North Carolina producer and engineer Chris Garges, they recorded an album called Glorious Day. The Next Big Thing followed earlier this year. For his Mountain Stage set, Childers appears alongside his son Robert Childers on drums, Randy Saxton on guitar and banjo, and fiddler Jeff White.
Set List
