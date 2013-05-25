© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

NFL Sideline Reporter Michele Tafoya Plays Not My Job

Published May 25, 2013 at 12:32 AM CDT
Sideline reporter Michele Tafoya speaks on a panel at the 2011 Summer TCA Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Michele Tafoya is the Emmy award-winning reporter for NBC's Sunday Night Football, but she's spent time on basketball courts, softball diamonds, gymnastics mats and now public radio quiz show game grids.

We've invited Tafoya to play a game called "Enter at your own risk!" As one of the first female reporters to be allowed inside the NFL locker room, she has been a pioneer in her field. But there are still places out there where they believe in cooties, so Tafoya will answer three questions about men's-only clubs.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture