The Avett Brothers On World Cafe

Scott and Seth Avett formed The Avett Brothers in their hometown of Concord, N.C. With an inspired mix of bluegrass, folk, pop, country and rock, the Avetts create a raw sound that can be solemn, energetic or catchy — sometimes all at the same time.

With fellow band members Bob Crawford, Joe Kwon and Jacob Edwards, the Avetts made their major-label debut in 2009 with I and Love and You. The album earned the band an invitation to perform at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards alongside Bob Dylan and Mumford & Sons in 2011.

The Avett Brothers' seventh studio album, The Carpenter, came out last year. In this installment of World Café, the group performs songs from the record and speaks with guest host Michaela Majoun about the themes behind its music.

Watch a video of The Avett Brothers' Field Recording from last summer's XPoNential Music Festival.

This segment originally aired March 7, 2013.

