© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Let's Rush To Judgment: 'Don Jon'

By Linda Holmes
Published May 28, 2013 at 8:52 AM CDT
Tony Danza and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in <em>Don Jon</em>.
Tony Danza and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in <em>Don Jon</em>.

I admire Joseph Gordon-Levitt a lot, both because of his mix of performances in both big movies and little movies and because he made such a good transition from kid actor to adult actor with substantially less awkwardness than most.

Don Jon is his first feature, both as a writer and as a director, and while he seems to have disappeared into the role, it's hard for me to see myself being interested in the story as they're presenting it here. (Tony Danza, though!)

What do you think?

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes