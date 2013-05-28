New Music: Boards Of Canada, A Sharon Van Etten-Shearwater Duet, Thundercat, More

Last month the Scottish electronic duo Boards Of Canada released a series of mysterious recordings of a voice reading a set of numbers. Clever fans soon realized that the numbers were a code that, once entered, in order, online, revealed a video announcing Tomorrow's Harvest, the group's first new album in eight years. On this week's All Songs Considered we finally get a preview of the album with a brand new Boards Of Canada song "Reach For The Dead."

Also on the show: Dark electronica from Natasha Kmeto; the wildly inventive, funktacular artist Thundercat; and singer Sharon Van Etten joins Jonathan Meiburg of the band Shearwater to cover the 1981 Stevie Nicks-Tom Petty song "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around." We've also got a beautiful new tune from folk singer Laura Veirs and American Primitive-style guitarist Glenn Jones.

