Arts & Culture

The SteelDrivers On Mountain Stage

Published May 28, 2013 at 11:25 AM CDT
1 of 5  — The SteelDrivers' members make their third appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon.
The SteelDrivers' members make their third appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon.
The SteelDrivers' members make their third appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon. Founded as a supergroup of Nashville studio musicians and singer-songwriters, The SteelDrivers made an immediate impact with 2008's self-titled debut.

Described by many as "bluegrass soul," The SteelDrivers' music stays grounded in high-lonesome history, while often dipping into country, rock and R&B. The unique fusion went noticed by fans and critics the world over — including superstar Adele, who has made The SteelDrivers' song "If Hadn't Been for Love" a staple of her live shows.

With Richard Bailey on banjo, Mike Fleming on bass, fiddler Tammy Rogers, guitarist Gary Nichols and mandolin player Brent Truitt, the band's new third album is titled Hammer Down.

Set List

  • "Hell On Wheels"

  • "Wearin' A Hole"

  • "I'll Be There"

  • "Hadn't Been For Love"

  • "Angel Of The Night"

  • "Ghosts Of Mississippi"

