Unknown Mortal Orchestra: NPR Front Row

"No Need for a Leader," from Unknown Mortal Orchestra's recent album II,is the song that really drew me into the band's recent concert at Washington, D.C.'s Rock and Roll Hotel, recorded live on Feb. 27. A cocktail of riff-rock and Black Sabbath-style psychedelia, it's a tremendous introduction to the trio, which began as a solo project for frontman Ruban Nielsen.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra has been touring all over the world, as it makes its way through Nielsen's home country of New Zealand, his adopted hometown of Portland, Ore., and many points in between. If the band comes your way, grab some earplugs and have a ball.

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Denise DeBelius; Editor: Gabriella Garcia-Pardo; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Denise DeBelius, Gabriella Garcia-Pardo; Special Thanks: Rock and Roll Hotel; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann, Keith Jenkins

