Houndmouth On Mountain Stage
The Indiana folk-rock band Houndmouth makes its first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon. Houndmouth surprised many of its fans by signing with the London-based Rough Trade label — home of The Smiths, The Buzzcocks and The Strokes.
All four band members share lead vocal duties, with keyboard player Katie Toupin bringing her own measure of rock 'n' roll glamour to play against the earthy Americana presentation of bassist Zak Appleby, drummer Shane Cody and guitarist Matt Myers.
Having already issued a self-titled EP, Houndmouth will release its first full-length album, From the Hills Below the City, next week.
Set List
