© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Bonobo: A Smoldering Take On 'First Fires'

KEXP | By Jim Beckmann
Published June 1, 2013 at 7:00 AM CDT

Conceived in part above the clouds while imagining the territories below, the songs on Bonobo's latest album, The North Borders, seem barely contained. Expansive and atmospheric, they tend to drift beyond designated markers that define "dance" and "electronic" music, as British DJ and producer Simon Green blends the organic and the synthetic.

Live, Green performs with a full band while he plays bass with one hand and triggers samples with his other. Their recent, stirring session at KEXP was further set aloft by British singer Szjerdene, one of a handful of guest vocalists on the album but the only one touring with the band. In "First Fires," one of the slower-burning numbers on The North Borders, she lent her airy vocals while occasionally dancing to the music as if lifted up by the combined ethereal sounds.

Be sure to watch the full performance at KEXP.

Credits

  • Host: Cheryl Waters

  • Audio Engineer: Kevin Suggs

  • Cameras: Jim Beckmann, Shelly Corbett & Justin Wilmore

  • Editor: Justin Wilmore

    • Copyright 2021 KEXP. To see more, visit .

    Tags

    Arts & CultureNPR News
    Jim Beckmann