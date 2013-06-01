Bonobo: A Smoldering Take On 'First Fires'

Conceived in part above the clouds while imagining the territories below, the songs on Bonobo's latest album, The North Borders, seem barely contained. Expansive and atmospheric, they tend to drift beyond designated markers that define "dance" and "electronic" music, as British DJ and producer Simon Green blends the organic and the synthetic.

Live, Green performs with a full band while he plays bass with one hand and triggers samples with his other. Their recent, stirring session at KEXP was further set aloft by British singer Szjerdene, one of a handful of guest vocalists on the album but the only one touring with the band. In "First Fires," one of the slower-burning numbers on The North Borders, she lent her airy vocals while occasionally dancing to the music as if lifted up by the combined ethereal sounds.

Be sure to watch the full performance at KEXP.

Credits

Host: Cheryl Waters

Audio Engineer: Kevin Suggs

Cameras: Jim Beckmann, Shelly Corbett & Justin Wilmore

Editor: Justin Wilmore

Copyright 2021 KEXP. To see more, visit .