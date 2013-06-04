Coming Of Age Story Reminds Us Of Being 'Beside Ourselves'

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Our book reviewer Alan Cheuse has been reading a new novel about a family. It's called "We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves." The book explores childhood, child-rearing, sibling love and rivalry, profound if familiar topics. But one aspect of this family is highly unusual.

ALAN CHEUSE, BYLINE: The Cookes of Bloomington, Ind., are made up of dad and mom, along with their children: Rosemary; her brother, Lowell; and the youngest offspring in the house. She's named Fern. Together, they're engaged in a home life experiment under the auspices of a major American university's psychology department.

The thing is, Fern - whom young Rosemary regards almost as a twin - is an African-born chimpanzee. When Fern gets untimely taken from them, in part because of a nasty childish trick played by Rosemary, the family gets torn apart.

Rosemary, our narrator - who is a 22-year-old college student as the novel opens - has tried throughout her adolescence to keep her monkey sister private. She's twisted her own story and life into a pretzel, to avoid admitting what she takes to be odd and damaging news about herself and her background. As a result, she's not a happy person, distancing herself from friends and occasional lovers, longing to see her estranged brother Lowell again - seems he's run off to join up with the Animal Liberation Front - and emotionally drained from her efforts to come to terms with family.

All sorts of fascinating questions arise from her story: What is freedom? What is captivity? What is animal, and what is human? By the time you get to the last section of the novel, which is absolutely sublime, I have to tell you, you will feel as though Rosemary and Fern are your own siblings. And you, too, may be - as I was - completely beside yourself with a mixture of misery and joy.

CORNISH: Alan Cheuse reviewed "We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves," by Karen Joy Fowler.

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

