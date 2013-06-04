Rhye, Live In Concert

This is some of the sexiest music I've heard in years, with seductive sounds that are subtle and fragrant. Rhye is the music of Danish songwriter-producer Robin Hannibal and Toronto-born Mike Milosh, a man with an androgynous and mysterious voice. In fact, when the band's music first surfaced — with no press photos or posted lineup — many thought a woman was singing these songs.

We recorded a portion of Rhye's sold-out, candlelit show at (Le) Poisson Rouge in New York City on April 17, 2013. The duo expanded to a sextet for the occasion, including strings, horns, keys, bass and live drums. Still known for being visually enigmatic in the media, Rhye requested that its members be filmed only in silhouette, with the lights dimmed low and shadows dancing to an evening of heartfelt love songs.

Featured Set List

"Open"

"Last Dance"

"Verse"

"The Fall"

Credits

Producers: Denise DeBelius, Bob Boilen, Amy Schriefer; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Samantha Baron, Denise DeBelius, A.J. Wilhelm; Special Thanks: (Le) Poisson Rouge; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann, Keith Jenkins

