© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Rhye, Live In Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published June 4, 2013 at 7:00 AM CDT

This is some of the sexiest music I've heard in years, with seductive sounds that are subtle and fragrant. Rhye is the music of Danish songwriter-producer Robin Hannibal and Toronto-born Mike Milosh, a man with an androgynous and mysterious voice. In fact, when the band's music first surfaced — with no press photos or posted lineup — many thought a woman was singing these songs.

We recorded a portion of Rhye's sold-out, candlelit show at (Le) Poisson Rouge in New York City on April 17, 2013. The duo expanded to a sextet for the occasion, including strings, horns, keys, bass and live drums. Still known for being visually enigmatic in the media, Rhye requested that its members be filmed only in silhouette, with the lights dimmed low and shadows dancing to an evening of heartfelt love songs.

Featured Set List

  • "Open"

  • "Last Dance"

  • "Verse"

  • "The Fall"

    • Credits

    Producers: Denise DeBelius, Bob Boilen, Amy Schriefer; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Samantha Baron, Denise DeBelius, A.J. Wilhelm; Special Thanks: (Le) Poisson Rouge; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann, Keith Jenkins

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen