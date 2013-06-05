Patty Griffin Sings A Song For Her Father

Patty Griffin is back on the road to support American Kid, her seventh studio album, which she wrote as a tribute to her father. She recorded the album in Memphis, working with Luther and Cody Dickinson from the North Mississippi Allstars. Robert Plant, Griffin's tourmate and significant other, also makes an appearance on the album.

During a recent visit to WFUV, Griffin was joined by co-producer and longtime collaborator Craig Ross for this stripped-down performance of "Don't Let Me Die in Florida." Her direct and powerful vocals bring this lyrically rich tune to life.

You can watch more videos from Griffin's studio session, and listen to an in-depth interview, at WFUV.org.

