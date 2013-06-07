Suzzy Roche And Lucy Wainwright On Mountain Stage

Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche appear on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Creative Arts Center in Morgantown, W.Va. A mother-daughter duo with impressive accomplishments in their own separate careers, the pair recently released Fairytale & Myth, their first musical collaboration.

Before establishing herself as a solo artist, Suzzy Roche spent two decades singing alongside her sisters in one of folk music's most celebrated bands, The Roches. Daughter Lucy took to the family business after graduating from Oberlin College, singing backup for her brother Rufus, opening for her father Loudon Wainwright III, and touring with Dar Williams, Neko Case and Amos Lee.

Naturally, the two have appeared on Mountain Stage many times over the years separately, but this was their first performance as a proper duo. Playing guitars and sharing vocal duties, Roche and Wainwright are backed for three of their four songs by Mountain Stage pianist Bob Thompson.

Set List

"Double Rainbow"

"Everyone Wants To Be Loved"

"For No One"

"When A Heart Breaks Down"

