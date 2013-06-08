High-Wire Artist Nik Wallenda Plays A Game Called 'Whoops'

In June 2012, Nik Wallenda — of the great Wallenda Family circus dynasty — walked across Niagara Falls on a tightrope. On June 23, he plans to cross the Grand Canyon the same way. Wallenda has also recently written a memoir called Balance: Christian Faith and Miraculous Results.

Wallenda's job requires great precision and care. Other people's jobs? Not so much. We've invited Wallenda to play a game called "Whoops!" Three examples of extreme clumsiness, stupidity or both, taken from an annual compilation of odd workers' comp claims put together by lawyer Thomas Robinson.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.