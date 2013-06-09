Jack White Rescues Legendary Detroit Theater

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

A classic theater in Detroit is getting a new lease on life, courtesy of Jack White. It seems that the Detroit Masonic Temple is home to an iconic music venue, the Cathedral Theater. And the temple owed some $142,000 in back taxes. But along came an anonymous donor who paid the tab. This week, the Masons revealed that the benefactor was none other than the famous rock musician. According to the Guardian newspaper, Jack White has performed at the temple nine times, and over the decades the place has also attracted acts like The Who, Jimi Hendrix, the Rolling Stones and Frank Zappa. In expressing their gratitude, the Detroit Masons have announced that the Cathedral Theater will henceforth be known as the Jack White Theater. I guess if you're a Mason, you got to love rock. Get it? Mason, rock.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG "BALL AND BISCUIT")

JACK WHITE: (Singing) It's quite possible that I'm your third man, girl. But it's a fact that I'm the seventh son... Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.