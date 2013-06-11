Discussion: The Year In Music (So Far), 2013

It's that time of the year again, when All Songs Considered co-hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton are joined by NPR Music's Stephen Thompson and Ann Powers for a look back at the first half of the year in music. On this week's All Songs Considered, the four battle it out over their biggest surprises and favorite new artists, songs and albums from the first half of 2013.

It's already been a big year for music. Our midway list includes remarkable comeback albums from veteran artists David Bowie, Bryan Ferry, Boards of Canada and My Bloody Valentine. We've also got Vampire Weekend's best album to date, a strange and transfixing record from The Flaming Lips, and the wit and wisdom of Chance The Rapper, plus the mysterious and sexy sounds of Rhye, the swoon-worthy voice of Valerie June, raw rock from Savages, the veteran electronic and dance band Daft Punk and more.

Listen to the full conversation above and check out the playlist below to see what the crew had to say about their favorites of the year so far. As always, tell us your picks in the comments below.

