Angélica Negrón On Q2 Music's 'Spaces'

Combining found sounds and toy instruments with electronics and orchestral instruments, the music of Puerto Rican-born composer Angélica Negrón crafts a sound that's at once futuristic and nostalgic. Her compositions draw from ambient music, found sound, visual art and the hidden potential of everyday objects, as well as the classical music tradition.

In addition to work with new-music ensembles such as Transit, Face the Music and Iktus Percussion Quartet, Negrón writes for and performs with the electro-twinged dream-pop band Balún and the ambient chamber ensemble Arturo en el Barco. She also composes for theater and film and works with children as a teaching artist for the Brooklyn Philharmonic and the Little Orchestra Society. Negrón recently co-founded a Spanish-immersion music program for young children called ¡Acopladitos!

On June 16, new-music ensemble Hotel Elephant performs her "Drawings for Meyoko" at the Bang on a Can Marathon.

As part of its video series , Q2 Music recently visited Negrón at her apartment in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Credits

Video: Kim Nowacki, Alex Ambrose

Music

"Minumina" (Angélica Negrón)

"Aventuras En El Agua" (Angélica Negrón)

"Drawings For Meyoko" (Angélica Negrón)

"Remando En El Mismo Lugar" (Angélica Negrón)

Copyright 2021 Q2. To see more, visit Q2.