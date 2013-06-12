Tim Easton On Mountain Stage

Singer-songwriter Tim Easton makes his third appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the University of Alaska at Fairbanks. Originally from Ohio, Easton has traveled extensively since leaving his college-era bands to concentrate on a solo career. After striking out on his own, he found a home touring and learning from the likes of Lucinda Williams and The Flatlanders. Easton now lives in Joshua Tree, Calif.

Easton has already toured Alaska many times, and has a loyal fan base there. With a voice said to resemble a Midwestern Rod Stewart, he's backed by Megan Palmer on violin and Kliff Hopson on percussion. His set is drawn primarily from his latest album, Since 1966, and includes "Festival Song," which was not heard in the radio broadcast.

Set List

"Northbound"

"Next To You"

"California Bars"

"Festival Song"

"Don't Walk Alone"

This Mountain Stage episode was first published on Oct. 3, 2012.

