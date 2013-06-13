The Bridge Trio: Live From 92Y Tribeca

The trio of Joe Dyson (drums), Max Moran (bass) and Conun Pappas (piano) met in New Orleans' performing-arts high school, and have all gone on to careers in music. Together, they've worked as Donald Harrison's rhythm section before they could legally drink, and in 2012 released a self-titled debut album as The Bridge Trio. Their new-school inspirations and grounding in New Orleans' musical community result in a precociously mature sound.

The Bridge Trio opened for Don Byron's New Gospel Quintet onstage at 92Y Tribeca in downtown New York City as part of the WBGO concert series The Checkout: Live. WBGO and NPR Music presented a live radio broadcast and online video webcast. For the full concert archive of this series, visit npr.org/checkoutlive.

Set List

"125th And Broadway" (Pappas)

"A New Round Of Rounds" (Pappas)

"Joy Spring" (C. Brown)

"Burnin'" (D. Harrison)

"Now That I'm There"/"Rapture" (Pappas/Dyson)

"So You're Leaving" (Moran)

Personnel

Conun Pappas, piano

Max Moran, electric bass

Joe Dyson, drums

Credits

Producer and Host: Josh Jackson; Audio Engineer: David Tallacksen; Video Director: Stew Nachmias. Recorded June 12, 2013 at 92Y Tribeca in New York, N.Y.

Copyright 2021 WBGO. To see more, visit WBGO.