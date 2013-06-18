Pickwick On World Cafe

The first incarnation of the Seattle band Pickwick revolved around Galen Disston's strummy acoustic songs. Disston eventually found himself bored with his own music until a not-so-subtle shift took place; as the band began experimenting with new sounds and ideas, Disston shifted into the role of lead singer and crowds immediately noticed.

In this installment of World Cafe, you'll hear three songs from Pickwick's debut album,Can't Talk Medicine, as well as the full story behind the band's reinvention.

This installment ofWorld Cafewas first published on May 1, 2013.

